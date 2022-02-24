Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRDO. Cowen initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $16.39.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

