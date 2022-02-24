Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.
CPG stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.53. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 155,246 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 1,235.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 23,279 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,090,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,675,000 after purchasing an additional 491,655 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
