Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Diamondback Energy accounts for about 0.1% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,031 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 97.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after acquiring an additional 651,530 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 625,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 600,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $38,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank cut Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $133.70 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.35.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

In related news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

