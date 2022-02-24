Critical Comparison: Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) vs. Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Stellantis alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stellantis and Lordstown Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 1 9 0 2.90 Lordstown Motors 5 3 0 0 1.38

Stellantis presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.59%. Lordstown Motors has a consensus price target of $5.86, suggesting a potential upside of 106.24%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than Stellantis.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stellantis and Lordstown Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.39 $33.13 million $0.15 127.81 Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$124.05 million ($2.10) -1.35

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors. Lordstown Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellantis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Stellantis has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.4% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stellantis and Lordstown Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis N/A N/A N/A Lordstown Motors N/A -59.61% -51.44%

Summary

Stellantis beats Lordstown Motors on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellantis (Get Rating)

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

About Lordstown Motors (Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.