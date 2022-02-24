Critical Review: Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) and Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) and Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Univest Financial and Dacotah Banks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Univest Financial $292.95 million 2.92 $91.80 million $3.12 9.32 Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Univest Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Dacotah Banks.

Profitability

This table compares Univest Financial and Dacotah Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Univest Financial 31.34% 12.41% 1.39% Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Univest Financial and Dacotah Banks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Univest Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Univest Financial presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.88%. Given Univest Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Univest Financial is more favorable than Dacotah Banks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.4% of Univest Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Dacotah Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Univest Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Univest Financial has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dacotah Banks has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Univest Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Dacotah Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Univest Financial pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Univest Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Univest Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Univest Financial beats Dacotah Banks on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Univest Financial (Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment includes investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services. The Insurance segment includes commercial lines, personal lines, benefits and human resources consulting. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Souderton, PA.

About Dacotah Banks (Get Rating)

Dacotah Banks, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking services. It also offers real estate lending, including in-house loan servicing; and trust and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, SD.

