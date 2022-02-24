Critical Review: MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) versus HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MariMed and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $50.90 million 5.10 $2.14 million N/A N/A HIVE Blockchain Technologies $66.70 million 11.00 $42.54 million $0.40 4.48

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than MariMed.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of MariMed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MariMed and HIVE Blockchain Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 1 0 3.00 HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

MariMed currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 190.70%. Given MariMed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MariMed is more favorable than HIVE Blockchain Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed 16.12% 87.05% 18.61% HIVE Blockchain Technologies 81.52% 68.82% 55.11%

Summary

HIVE Blockchain Technologies beats MariMed on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MariMed (Get Rating)

MariMed, Inc. engages in direct owning of cannabis licenses and management of seed-to-sale operations. It focuses on the development, operation, management, and optimization of facilities for the cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company was founded by Robert N. Fireman and Jon Levine on January 25, 2011 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies (Get Rating)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

