Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) were up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.60 and last traded at $82.45. Approximately 11,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,172,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.26.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.08.
In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,737.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,469,000 after purchasing an additional 692,633 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,548,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 891,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,958,000 after buying an additional 437,259 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 4,905.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,236,000 after buying an additional 431,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after buying an additional 426,896 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Crocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CROX)
Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crocs (CROX)
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.