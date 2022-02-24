Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) were up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.60 and last traded at $82.45. Approximately 11,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,172,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.26.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The company had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,737.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,469,000 after purchasing an additional 692,633 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,548,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 891,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,958,000 after buying an additional 437,259 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 4,905.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,236,000 after buying an additional 431,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after buying an additional 426,896 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

