Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Raymond James to C$6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.52% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cronos Group from C$6.98 to C$4.08 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.45.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Shares of CRON opened at C$4.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of C$3.95 and a 52-week high of C$14.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.