CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $12,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,224,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,084,000 after acquiring an additional 61,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,615,000 after buying an additional 52,054 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 960,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,798,000 after buying an additional 70,859 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 947,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,976,000 after buying an additional 61,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 765,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $34,345.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSWI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,663. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.14 and a 12 month high of $145.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $136.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.14 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products, fire and smoke protection products, architecturally-specified building products, and storage, filtration and application equipment.

