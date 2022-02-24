CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 22,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.43. CubeSmart has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $57.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

