Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 12,878 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,878 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,157,284,000 after buying an additional 2,654,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 62.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,570,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $631,857,000 after buying an additional 986,940 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 197.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,184,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $291,220,000 after purchasing an additional 787,044 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 79.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $250,145,000 after purchasing an additional 451,172 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $268.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.90 and a 200-day moving average of $251.98.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.21%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,825 shares of company stock worth $2,870,430 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

