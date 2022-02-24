Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 5,042 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,877,000 after buying an additional 127,891 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,021,000 after buying an additional 24,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,486,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI opened at $78.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.22%.

In other news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,470 shares of company stock worth $11,963,776 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

