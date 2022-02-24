Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of CPIX stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 million, a PE ratio of -75.75 and a beta of 0.17. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 176,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. 18.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

