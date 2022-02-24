Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.
Shares of CPIX stock opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 million, a PE ratio of -75.75 and a beta of 0.17. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.63.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.
