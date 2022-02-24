Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $282.62.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $205.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.98 and a 200 day moving average of $228.59. Cummins has a 52 week low of $203.38 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Cummins’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Cummins by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.