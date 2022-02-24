CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Gap Up to $20.52

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.52, but opened at $21.33. CVR Energy shares last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 2,712 shares traded.

CVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.28). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the first quarter worth about $5,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CVR Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,529,000 after buying an additional 57,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVR Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CVR Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CVR Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

