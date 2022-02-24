CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVI traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,866. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 1.64.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.28). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVR Energy (Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.