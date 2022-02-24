D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $78.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.76.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.22%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $214,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,963,776. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

