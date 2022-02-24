Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 2,569 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 1,476.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

In other news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Vance W. Tang bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $390,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $48.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $797.51 million, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.50 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.28%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

