Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 2,224 AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,005,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,066,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APP opened at $56.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 804.11.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

APP has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $4,025,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $1,610,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,620,000 shares of company stock valued at $693,996,200. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

