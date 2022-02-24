Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $190,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $244.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.16. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $256.11. The company has a market capitalization of $155.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

