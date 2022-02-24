Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $169,000 Investment in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coursera by 1.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 90,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Coursera by 12.0% in the third quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coursera by 186.0% in the third quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 214,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 139,528 shares during the period. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the third quarter valued at $317,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COUR. Zacks Investment Research cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.12.

In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $1,249,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard J. Jacquet sold 11,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $272,043.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,776.

Shares of Coursera stock opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.73 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

