Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 3,388 B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,449,000 after purchasing an additional 143,679 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 56.4% during the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 705,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,665,000 after purchasing an additional 254,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 62.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,274,000 after purchasing an additional 239,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,733,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2,233.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 310,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 297,478 shares in the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.38. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $91.24.
B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.
