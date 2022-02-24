Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $135,000 Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 895 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $134.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.62 and a 52-week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 20.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. Bank of America started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.86.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

