Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,051,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after acquiring an additional 379,860 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,666,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 483.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 322,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after acquiring an additional 266,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at $10,414,230,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $65.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.21.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

