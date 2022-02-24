Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

DAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.90.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $65.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.03. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,749,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $4,836,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

