DAV Coin Market Cap Hits $743,815.59 (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 27.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 24th. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. DAV Coin has a market cap of $743,815.59 and approximately $853,937.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,721.68 or 0.99992542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.26 or 0.00272264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00064622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00015290 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00023025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.