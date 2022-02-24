Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded to Outperform by Sanford C. Bernstein

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.64) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.53.

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $10.96 on Thursday. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $15.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

