Decentral Games Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.63 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $130.19 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000888 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00043185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.09 or 0.06918139 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,459.37 or 1.00167677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00044003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00049185 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 406,003,062 coins and its circulating supply is 402,979,814 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

