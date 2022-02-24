Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Upgraded to Hold by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 4,020 ($54.67) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 4,000 ($54.40).
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 5,400 ($73.44) to GBX 5,700 ($77.52) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($72.08) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
LON:DPH opened at GBX 3,882 ($52.79) on Wednesday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 3,236 ($44.01) and a one year high of GBX 5,525 ($75.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of £4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,400.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,809.81.
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.
Featured Articles
- 3 Ecommerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Why Not Consider Preferred Stocks? Check Out These 3 Stock ETFs Right Now
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.