Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Upgraded to Hold by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 4,020 ($54.67) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 4,000 ($54.40).

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 5,400 ($73.44) to GBX 5,700 ($77.52) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($72.08) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

LON:DPH opened at GBX 3,882 ($52.79) on Wednesday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 3,236 ($44.01) and a one year high of GBX 5,525 ($75.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of £4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,400.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,809.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.69%.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

