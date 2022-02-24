Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.
DH stock traded up $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $21.33. 88,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,218. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DH. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.
About Definitive Healthcare (Get Rating)
Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.
