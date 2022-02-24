Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

DH stock traded up $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $21.33. 88,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,218. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DH. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.55.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

