Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Dell Technologies by 809.7% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,171 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 61.4% in the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,026 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 277.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,439,000 after buying an additional 1,699,255 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 410.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,429,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,472,000 after buying an additional 1,149,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,145,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,321 shares during the period. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

DELL opened at $56.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day moving average is $76.62. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

