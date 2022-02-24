Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €180.00 by UBS Group

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €180.00 ($204.55) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DB1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($209.09) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($215.91) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €165.87 ($188.49).

Shares of DB1 stock opened at €152.50 ($173.30) on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €130.10 ($147.84) and a 52-week high of €163.35 ($185.63). The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion and a PE ratio of 23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €152.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €147.49.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

