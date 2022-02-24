Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target Increased to €180.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from €175.00 ($198.86) to €180.00 ($204.55) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
DBOEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($198.41) to €171.20 ($194.55) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.05.
Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.75.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
