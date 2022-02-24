Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target Increased to €180.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from €175.00 ($198.86) to €180.00 ($204.55) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DBOEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($198.41) to €171.20 ($194.55) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.05.

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

