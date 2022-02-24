Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $150.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FANG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.35.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $129.56 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $65.27 and a twelve month high of $136.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.35.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after purchasing an additional 607,766 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 625,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $368,917,000 after acquiring an additional 96,622 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after acquiring an additional 927,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $309,135,000 after acquiring an additional 107,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

