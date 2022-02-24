DigitalBits 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.74 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $267.03 million and $2.74 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.52 or 0.00228593 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00012668 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003905 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00021878 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.