Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 178,321 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.68% of Mercury Systems worth $45,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,506,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,629,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,641,000 after buying an additional 168,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $51.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.81. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.69, a P/E/G ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRCY shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

Mercury Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.