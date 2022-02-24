Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $41.45 Million Stock Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 621,638 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.13% of Preferred Bank worth $41,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFBC. B. Riley upped their target price on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $76.89 on Thursday. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average is $69.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 43.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

