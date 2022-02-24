Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 311 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,578 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of HubSpot worth $42,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,060,000 after acquiring an additional 323,506 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,357,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after purchasing an additional 985,452 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $357,338,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 4,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $2,818,539.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total value of $5,159,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,883 shares of company stock valued at $15,955,515 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. boosted their price target on HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.96.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $478.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.48 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $665.87. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

