Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) Stock Holdings Raised by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.65% of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares by 368.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDZ opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19.

