DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

DNP opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. DNP Select Income Fund has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.22.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 344.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 36,191 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.