DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $102.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DocGo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $98.10 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocGo will report full year sales of $300.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.50 million to $305.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $379.36 million, with estimates ranging from $358.71 million to $400.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DocGo.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,282,000. Valor Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,054,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,197,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,186,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCGO stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,421. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.74. DocGo has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $11.86.

