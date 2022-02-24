Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doma Holdings Inc. is using machine intelligence and its proprietary technology solutions for real estate closing experience for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. Doma Holdings Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. V, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOMA. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Doma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doma has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of DOMA stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. Doma has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Doma by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after buying an additional 551,701 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Doma by 429.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 128,635 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Doma in the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Doma by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 110,624 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Doma in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

