Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.13

Shares of Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 7174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOMA. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Doma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Doma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04.
Doma Company Profile (NYSE:DOMA)
Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.
