Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.13

Shares of Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 7174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOMA. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Doma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Doma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Doma by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after buying an additional 551,701 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Doma by 429.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 128,635 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Doma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Doma by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 110,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Doma during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Doma Company Profile (NYSE:DOMA)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

