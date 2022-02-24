Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,310 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 167.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278,189 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 524.5% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,367,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,846,000 after buying an additional 1,988,054 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $100,815,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 5,247.4% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,251,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,370,000 after buying an additional 1,227,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,172,000 after buying an additional 1,041,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

D opened at $77.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.32%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

