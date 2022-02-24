Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of DOMO stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.42. 2,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,192. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 2.70. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.86.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Domo will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,314,000 after purchasing an additional 51,560 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Domo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,725,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Domo by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 225,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 81,772 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

