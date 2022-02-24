Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 14,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 79,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69.

Doubleview Gold Company Profile (CVE:DBG)

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Hat property with 10 mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia; the Red Spring deposit situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia; and the Mount Milligan North Property that covers an area of 1,843 hectares located in Prince George, British Columbia.

