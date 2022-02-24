DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Lowered to $40.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 103.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CBRE Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.26. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in DraftKings by 72.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

