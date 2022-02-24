DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on DraftKings from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.26. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,342,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in DraftKings by 1,007.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,807,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in DraftKings by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,779 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,616 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

