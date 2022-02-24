Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $650.00

Draper Esprit plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 650 ($8.84) and last traded at GBX 651 ($8.85), with a volume of 257737 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 671 ($9.13).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Draper Esprit from GBX 1,200 ($16.32) to GBX 1,300 ($17.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Get Draper Esprit alerts:

The company has a market cap of £986.85 million and a P/E ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 852.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 954.33. The company has a current ratio of 13.56, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, insider Martin Davis bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 858 ($11.67) per share, for a total transaction of £21,450 ($29,171.77).

Draper Esprit Company Profile (LON:GROW)

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.