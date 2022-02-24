Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.31), RTT News reports. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DRQ stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.24. 202,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.14 million, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dril-Quip has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRQ. Barclays decreased their price target on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $104,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $28,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 18,590 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

